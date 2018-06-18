More than 30 people have been arrested in southwest China on suspicion of manufacturing and selling counterfeit cigarettes worth 140 million yuan (US$21.7 million), according to an online news report.

Police and tobacco law enforcement officials raided the gang’s main production base in Qujing, Yunnan province, on June 6 following weeks of surveillance, Yunnan.cn reported on Sunday.

A joint inquiry was launched in mid-April after the tobacco monopoly bureau in Zhenxiong county reported findings of counterfeit cigarettes to the local public security bureau.

China gives Fifa fakes the boot as World Cup soccer kicks off in Russia

The investigation found that the group had been producing, storing, transporting and selling cigarettes out of five locations across different provinces for the past nine months, the report said.

It was said to be manufacturing about 10,000 fake cigarettes a day for sale across the country.

More than 200 police officers and law enforcement officials from six Yunnan counties took part in the raid in Qujing, which netted 33 suspects, 78,000 illegal cigarettes, three cigarette packaging machines, and 68 tonnes of tobacco and filters, the report said.

It did not say if any action had been taken against the people who were arrested.