A collapsed ceiling decoration at a popular Chinese mountain tourist centre has left at least nine people injured.

The decoration dropped onto two moving escalators filled with over a dozen people inside the dining area of the centre in Mount Huashan in Shaanxi province on Saturday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Up to Tuesday morning, six of the nine injured had been discharged from hospital, while the three others were reported to be suffering from “light injuries”, mainland Chinese media The Paper reported.

The 2,154-metre-tall Mount Huashan is considered to be one of five sacred mountains in China, and a favourite setting for many Chinese kung fu or martial arts novels.

Over the long weekend, which included the Dragon Boat Festival on Monday, there was a large influx of tourists and Huashan Scenic Area recorded 462,000 ticket sales, the Weinan local government reported on its official website.

Horrifying video footage that captured the moment of the falling ceiling was acquired by the broadcaster.

It showed around half a dozen people scrambling to try and free victims from under the debris. Many other tourists made their escape by hurriedly walking down stairs next to the escalator.

The decoration was estimated to be about 30 square metres in size and fell at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

According to The Paper, an eyewitness who was near the escalator, said he heard someone scream and then saw the ceiling decoration drop and there was “so much debris”.

He was then pushed by people who were trying to run away.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.