A campaigner against drink-driving found herself on the wrong end of a breathalyser test as she tried to block another motorist from driving out of a car park in eastern China, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

The campaigner, a woman identified only as Shen, and her friend – a man surnamed Wang – were in the car park in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, after attending a boozy banquet.

Worried that Wang was in no condition to drive, Shen blocked Wang from leaving the car park by moving her car in front of his, online news channel KNEWS reported.

But her action tied up traffic, sparking a dispute with motorists.

Shen had called the police, who gave breathalyser tests to both Wang and Shen.

Wang passed his. But Shen – who reportedly is an anti-drink-driving advocate – failed hers.

She was ordered to pay a 1,000 yuan (US$150) on-the-spot fine and lost her driving licence.

Shen told KNEWS that she did not realise that her effort to keep Wang off the road had impeded traffic in the car park.

A video posted on the channel’s website showed Shen denying to irate drivers in the car park that she had driven her car.

But one driver said: “If you didn’t drive, how come your vehicle is on that side? You pushed it with your hands or what? You have had something to drink and you can’t drive, do you understand?”

A police officer also told Shen off for taking the action to keep a suspected drink-driver off the road.

“The best way to handle this would have been to just take away his car keys,” the officer said.