A group of neighbours stepped in to rescue two young girls who were stranded inside a burning building in eastern China on Sunday.

In footage posted by PearVideo on Tuesday, around seven neighbours can be seen gathered outside a residential block below a second-floor flat engulfed in flames in Huzhou, Zhejiang province. They form a line and climb up the balcony to carry the children down to safety.

Screams can be heard from inside the building, while a voice is heard in the clip – filmed from a building opposite – saying “Quick, quick, quick”.

According to the local firefighting unit, which is quoted in the video, neighbour Zhang Peng teamed up with others to form a line and rescue the girls while they waited for firefighters to arrive.

Another clip shows firefighters standing on the smoke-filled balcony as they put out the blaze.

Earlier this month, former soldier Zhang Xin was hailed as the Chinese “Spider-Man” after he scaled five storeys of a building in central Hunan province to rescue a two-year-old boy who was dangling from a window grille.

It followed a similar incident that made headlines worldwide in May, when a 22-year-old Malian migrant saved a four-year-old child hanging from a fourth-floor balcony in Paris. He was offered French nationality and a job as a firefighter by President Emmanuel Macron.