A drunk woman in Yulin, Guangxi, had to be rescued by firefighters after she slipped and got her leg stuck in a squat toilet.

The woman, who was shown trapped in the toilet, in a video, became emotionally unstable after getting her right foot stuck and finding she was unable to remove it, on Tuesday morning. The footage, posted on the Pear Video the same day, has been widely circulated online.

The firefighters from the Yulin Fire Department arrived at the scene after six minutes and used tools to break up the toilet bowl. The woman was later found to have suffered slight injuries in her feet.

She ignored the advice of her family not to use the squat toilet while she was under the influence of alcohol. Family members had finally called the fire department for help after trying for hours to free her foot from the bowl, YNET reported.

Yulin Fire Department reminded people to drink sensibly, especially during public holidays, when there are often family reunions where alcoholic drinks are served. It said people should be serious about ensuring their personal safety.

In May, a kindergarten student in Hebei province slipped and got her left leg stuck in the squat toilet of her school bathroom. After a teacher failed to free her, firefighters got her out by again destroying the toilet bowl.