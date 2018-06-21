‘Drunk driver’ arrested after four children killed in car crash in China

Four children were killed when an allegedly drunk driver crashed into an electric scooter in central China, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

The children were aged between four and 10, and the motorist had a blood alcohol reading more than three times the allowable limit, Henan Television reported.

The crash occurred in Weishi county, Henan province, on a newly upgraded road that had not been opened, witnesses were quoted as saying.

Family members of the victims said children often played on the road and villagers walked in the area.

The report did not say if the children were on the scooter at the time.

A row erupted after the crash between residents and the motorist, who reportedly said he could afford to compensate the families for the victims’ deaths, “even if he had killed two more children”.

Weishi county police said the driver was under arrest and an investigation was under way.