Federal prosecutors say a flight attendant for a Chinese airline has pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle nearly two-dozen spotted and box turtles in a carry-on bag from Los Angeles to China.

The US Attorney’s Office says Huaqian Qu, a Chinese national, entered his plea Thursday to a charge of conspiracy.

He faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced July 23.

Man arrested over smuggling of 150 live turtles into Hong Kong

Officials say Qu and a fellow flight crew member with China Eastern Airlines tried to unlawfully export a total of 45 turtles that are protected under international trade law.

The turtles could have been worth more than US$40,000 in Asia.

City News Service says the co-defendant is expected to plead guilty on Friday.