Two “left behind” children in southern China have been admitted to hospital with heart damage after eating biscuits laced with rat poison.

The two boys were playing at a neighbour’s house in Hezhou in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on Sunday when they ate the biscuits which had been left out as bait for rats, China News Service reported on Thursday.

The children were in a stable condition but needed further treatment for heart inflammation, Jiang Jingbai, head of the hospital’s emergency department, was quoted as saying.

“Severe cases can lead to significant arrhythmia or even heart failure,” Jiang said.

The boys were “left behind” children, entrusted to their grandfather’s care while their parents worked away from home.

When neighbours discovered the children had consumed the poison, they alerted their grandfather who took them to hospital, the report said.

“Children just don’t understand. They were playing and saw those biscuits and just went over and ate them,” the grandfather was quoted as saying.