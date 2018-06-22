Dramatic bus rescue after driver collapses at wheel in China

A passenger on a long-distance coach in eastern China saved the day – and the lives of dozens on board – after the vehicle’s driver had a stroke and fell unconscious at the wheel, Chinese media reported.

Footage from an on-board camera showed the driver collapse and a passenger, identified only as Xie, rush into the front cabin with another driver and try to rouse him as the coach sped along a road in Shandong province, hitting guard rails at around 6am on June 15, Cover News reported.

“Most of the passengers were still sleeping,” Xie was quoted as saying.

“I was shocked when I first went to the front and found the driver unconscious.

“I couldn’t wake him up ... So I immediately took hold of the wheel and got the coach under control. I tried to guide the coach into the right lane and avoid a crash.”

The passenger tried to press the brake but the driver’s body blocked the pedal.

“All I could do is hold the wheel,” Xie said.

Another driver on the coach came to Xie’s aid, pressing the brake pedal.

Within seconds they slowed the vehicle down and brought it to a stop by the side of the road.

None of the 30 or so passengers on board was injured.

Passengers called for help and administered first aid to the unconscious driver.

The driver later was sent to hospital and diagnosed with an acute stroke.