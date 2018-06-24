Chinese inspectors detained for gambling after video posted online

Four government inspectors in one of China’s poorest counties have been detained after a video of them gambling in their uniforms surfaced online.

The inspectors, known as chengguan, were responsible for enforcing local by-laws, and were filmed playing poker with piles of cash, Shanghai-based news outlet Thepaper.cn reported on Saturday.

They were later identified as employees of the urban inspection authorities of Ludian county in southwest China’s Yunnan province, the report said.

Police fined and detained the people in the video for between 11 and 13 days. Another inspector in plain clothes was also in the footage and taken into custody.

“They had a very negative impact and undermined social morals,” county authorities were quoted as saying.

The county said the inspectors were contracted workers. The area is also home “Ice Boy” Wang Fuman, who made headlines earlier this year when a photograph of him was widely shared and highlighted his freezing daily trek to school along mountain roads.