Chinese police investigate threats against family over dog killing

Police in eastern China are investigating threats against a family over the killing of a poodle, Jiangsu Television reported.

The abuse began after a photograph of a Nanjing restaurant owner killing the dog was posted online, according to a report by news show Nanjing Zero Distance.

The man said the poodle, his neighbour’s pet, had bitten his two-year-old son.

The two neighbours resolved the dispute with the help of police but internet users identified the family, who soon received threatening phone calls and messages.

The threats continued after the man made a public apology on local TV.

The man said his wife became extremely distressed after one intimidating message targeted their son, resulting in her attempting suicide, the report said.

“Let me die to compensate for the dead dog,” the news programme quoted the woman as saying.

The woman survived the attempt and was treated in hospital.