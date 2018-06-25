A man was shot dead by police on Monday morning after driving a forklift truck at pedestrians in an eastern China city, killing one and hurting at least 10 others, according to an official announcement.

The incident happened about 7.20am near a bus terminal on Xingfu Middle Road in Yantai, Shandong province, the local public security bureau said in an online statement.

The man behind the wheel was identified as Wang Zhihua, a 45-year-old native of Suihua, a city in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province.

Road rage Chinese style: man rams his Beetle into SUV seven times in row over parking space

Police opened fire after various attempts to stop him failed, the statement said, adding that the decision to shoot was taken to “protect the safety of the people and their property”.

It did not provide any more information about Wang, or say if the act was thought to have been terrorism linked.

Heart attacks and car crashes: the off-field Fifa World Cup drama in China

A video of the incident was shared online by The Beijing News. In the footage, Wang is seen leaving a trail of destruction as he drives the turquoise forklift at high speed along a busy road.

In one clip he can he been seen pushing a silver car for several metres along the carriageway, while in another he lifts a black car high into the air, carries it for about 50 metres (55 yards) and then dumps it on top of a line of parked vehicles.

The footage also shows a passerby throwing stones at the driver’s cab in a bid to get Wang to stop, but his efforts are in vain.

Wang’s rampage ended only when the forklift was surrounded by police officers who opened fire. At least five shots can be heard in the video clip.

Police said they are investigating the incident.