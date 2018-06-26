Two people who taunted a young woman in the hours before her suicide in northwestern China have been detained by police, local media reported.

The 19-year-old victim, identified only by her surname Li, leapt to her death from the eighth floor of a shopping centre in the city of Qingyang, Gansu province, on Wednesday afternoon, news website Thepaper.cn reported.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene when the woman was seen sitting on a window ledge. A crowd of onlookers also gathered on the busy street below, the report said.

Some people recorded the incident on their phones and the footage was later uploaded to social media. In the film, onlookers could be heard making comments about the woman and her situation.

“She’s been threatening to jump since 1pm. Now it’s 6pm. What a douchebag,” a woman is heard to say in one of the clips.

Other comments heard in the footage or typed beside the posts on social media included, “One, two three, jump!” and “Hurry up. Don’t block the traffic”.

Cao Huaiyu, Qingyang’s deputy police chief, told a news briefing on Monday that two people had been detained for inciting the woman to jump, while police had gathered information about six others with links to the offending videos.

The website report quoted Li’s father as saying she had been the victim of a sexual assault in 2016. Her alleged attacker was one of her teachers, who was detained for 10 days pending an investigation but later released without charge.

The father, who was not named, said his daughter had been depressed and had attempted suicide several times before.