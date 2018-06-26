Chinese boy to clean lift for month after being filmed urinating in it

A young boy who was caught urinating in a lift in northwest China on Saturday evening has apologised and promised to clean it for a month.

The unnamed 10-year-old was filmed by a surveillance camera in a high-rise building where he lives in Xianyang city, Shaanxi province.

The short clip of him entering the lift alone, facing away from the door and urinating in the corner was distributed to residents by the property’s management before being widely circulated on Chinese social media, China Business News reported on Tuesday.

After being found out, the boy wrote an apology letter to neighbours in which he promised to clean the lift for a month, under the supervision of his father. The letter was shown in a video posted on Miaopai, the Chinese short video platform, which ended with footage of him scrubbing.

On Sunday the boy’s mother joined the residential complex’s WeChat group to admit to her child’s behaviour.

“My actions as a mother have brought stress to everyone’s lives and I apologise to everyone for neglecting my duties,” she wrote. “Although we reminded him on a daily basis to take care of public hygiene, he didn’t listen to us.”

She continued: “After finding out about this situation, we scolded and educated him last night. He knows what he has done wrong and hopes you will all forgive him. He also wants to clean the lift as compensation.”

The boy’s handwritten note for residents read: “I urinated in the elevator today and would like to say ‘sorry’ to everyone. What I have done is uncivilised.

“It harmed the community’s environment, and could have caused the lift to break down, which would have put everyone in danger.”

“I need to get rid of these bad habits – not urinate, throw rubbish or destroy public property,” the note continued. “Please everyone keep an eye on me and forgive me. I will clean the elevator for a month as compensation.”

Numerous puddles of urine had been appearing in the lift over the previous two weeks, creating an odour, a cleaner told China Business News, indicating that it was not a one-off event.

Furious, the property’s owner had been trying to find out who the child on camera was, but no one came forward until the boy’s mother did so.

“It is normal for a young boy to make mistakes; you just need to correct them,” the cleaner told the newspaper after seeing the boy’s note.

Residents have praised the boy for admitting his mistakes, the report said.

In February, a young boy in the southwestern Chinese municipality of Chongqing was caught on camera urinating all over the control buttons of a lift. The system short-circuited and he was left trapped.

Such incidents have earned young, spoilt Chinese children the nickname “bear kids”.