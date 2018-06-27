More than 100 Chinese construction workers became stranded on an island after a torrential downpour and needed drones to send them relief supplies, local media reported.

The workers had been camping on the island in the Fu River near the town of Yongming in the southwestern province of Sichuan and the downpour meant that the dinghies which usually sent supplies were unable to cross safely, according to Chengdu Business Dail y.

Although no one’s life was in immediate danger, the workers who had been building facilities for tourists asked police for help on Tuesday because they were running low on vital necessities.

It was not clear how long they had been on the island, but there have been torrential downpours over the past week or so.

Rescuers decided the swollen river was too dangerous to cross, so they turned to an unnamed local company that used the drones to deliver supplies of water, bread, flashlights and mosquito coils.

They sent over two minivans’ worth of supplies on Tuesday afternoon, using two drones that were normally used to spray crops to make the delivery.

Rescuers told reporters that 143 people had been trapped on the island, but all those affected had made their way to safety on higher ground.