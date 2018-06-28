Two children stabbed to death outside Shanghai primary school
Suspect held by police after two pupils killed by knife-wielding man
PUBLISHED : Thursday, 28 June, 2018, 1:37pm
UPDATED : Thursday, 28 June, 2018, 2:05pm
Related topics
Two children were stabbed to death by a man outside a primary school in Shanghai, mainland Chinese media reported on Thursday.
The incident happened at about 11.30am local time on Thursday at the Shanghai World Foreign Language Primary School when a knife-wielding man attacked the students and another adult, Thepaper.cn reported.
The report said the attacker was detained by police and an investigation has started.
The primary school was established in 1993, and now has 1,338 students, according to its website.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
You may also like
Hi-tech innovations bring Fifa 2018 World Cup action in Russia closer to fans
In partnership with: HKT PREMIER
Luisenpark Berlin-Mitte: cultured urban living right in the heart of Berlin
Brought to you by JLL
Comments: