Two children stabbed to death outside Shanghai primary school

Two children were stabbed to death by a man outside a primary school in Shanghai, mainland Chinese media reported on Thursday.

The incident happened at about 11.30am local time on Thursday at the Shanghai World Foreign Language Primary School when a knife-wielding man attacked the students and another adult, Thepaper.cn reported.

The report said the attacker was detained by police and an investigation has started.

The primary school was established in 1993, and now has 1,338 students, according to its website.