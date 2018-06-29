A man in central China was arrested for disorderly behaviour after smashing the windows of seven households this month while playing with a catapult and metal pellets, a newspaper has reported.

The suspect, identified only as Wang, the owner of a grocery store in a village near Xian in Shaanxi province, fired the pellets at the houses’ windows, making bullet-like holes, Hua Xiang Bao reported on Tuesday.

In early June, a pellet measuring 8mm in diameter was found in one of the households and reported to Huyi district police. Four days later, a villager surnamed Liu found 11 bullet-like holes in the windows of his house.

From mid to late June, the police received further reports from people whose windows had holes, and were contacted by members of the public who feared the shots had come from a gun.

Chinese man, 81, earns ire of tourists and police for shooting seagulls with a slingshot

On Tuesday, during their searches after yet another house was damaged, the police found security camera footage in Wang’s shop that showed him playing with his catapult, along with two catapults and plastic boxes containing more than 20,000 pellets, the report stated.

It said that Wang admitted he had caused the damage and claimed that he had been using the catapult and pellets, which he said he had bought online, to practise for a forthcoming slingshot competition.

Investigation of the case is ongoing, said the newspaper.