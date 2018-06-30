At least 18 people were killed and 14 others injured in a head-on collision between a coach and a truck in central China, local police said on Saturday.

The accident in Hunan province happened on Friday night when the passenger vehicle crossed a central reservation on a highway in Hengdong county and hit the truck.

Nine people from the coach and one from the truck were confirmed dead on Friday night.

The death toll was increased to 18 on Saturday, and the injured were receiving treatment in four local hospitals.

The coach was operated by a company from Henan, a province to the north of the area where the accident occurred. It is not yet known where the coach was travelling to or from.

Eight killed by huge fireball after Chinese road crash

Beijing Youth Daily reported that the Henan provincial authorities had previously warned the company about the risks of letting its drivers work while tired.

In April, the company was ordered to provide training to drivers that made them aware of the risks from fatigue.

Speeding, dangerous passing, poorly maintained vehicles and fatigued drivers are the major cause of traffic accidents in China.

The World Health Organisation calculated in 2016 that about 260,000 Chinese people die each year in road accidents, many of them pedestrians, cyclists or motorbike riders.

The Geneva-based body said traffic accidents were among the top 10 causes of deaths world wide and the leading cause of death for people aged between 15 and 29.

‘Drunk driver’ arrested after four children killed in car crash in China

It said up to 3 per cent of the world’s GDP was lost to road traffic deaths and injuries, and as much as 5 per cent in low- to middle-income countries.

Experts said the increasing use of electric bikes in urban areas in China for courier delivers has become a new concern for road safety with the development of e-business.