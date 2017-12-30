China’s top legislative body would not announce and adopt a “decision” to force through national security legislation in Hong Kong, a pro-Beijing heavyweight said on Saturday, addressing concerns raised by the opposition following the body’s controversial approval of a joint checkpoint plan for a cross-border rail link.

It is the second day in a row that Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Hong Kong’s former secretary for justice, has come out to reject criticism over the legality of mainland officials enforcing national laws in part of the West Kowloon terminus – leased to the mainland and deemed a mainland port area – of the express rail link.

The National People’s Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) approved the scheme and issued the decision on Wednesday, sparking a row with the local legal sector including the Hong Kong Bar Association, which said it was “appalled” by the move.

Some opposition figures argued that with such an unprecedented act, the NPCSC could in the future adopt a decision to force through a national security law in the city. Beijing has signalled its impatience with Hong Kong for making no progress in rolling out the controversial legislation, as required under Article 23 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution.

“Basic Law Article 23 stipulates that the Hong Kong government shall enact laws on its own,” Leung told an RTHK radio programme on Saturday morning.

“How would the NPCSC adopt a decision that is obviously inconsistent with the Basic Law? Except if [it] amends the Basic Law in advance.

“Even if the NPCSC enacted the law and put it in Annex III [of the Basic Law], Hong Kong needs to enact local legislation for implementation”

Under Article 18 of the Basic Law, national laws shall not apply in Hong Kong except for those listed in Annex III.

On Friday, Leung had suggested that criticism of the rail decision by local legal professionals stemmed from their failure to understand the Chinese constitution.

For other concerns – including that the precedent would give rise to other places being excluded from Hong Kong’s jurisdiction – Leung said on Saturday that the government had the right to say “no”.

“If we circle [the area of] RTHK and change it to China Central Television … would the Hong Kong government agree? Would Hong Kong citizens agree? Would we sign an agreement with them?” Leung said, pointing out that the NPCSC endorsement came after the “co-location” agreement was signed between the Hong Kong government and the mainland.

“We could say no if we found it unacceptable,” she said, stressing that the arrangement was raised by the Hong Kong government with the public’s support.

Leung also said there was always a first time for everything, and a price to pay for every deal.

“But it doesn’t mean new, additional restrictions have been put on the Hong Kong government or Hong Kong people,” she added.