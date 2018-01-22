Group of wild boar killed by Hong Kong hit-and-run driver

Police are investigating a suspected hit-and-run that led to the death of five young wild pigs in a country park in Hong Kong late on Sunday night.

The case came to light at 11.45pm on Sunday when the five wild boars were found by a passing motorist, lying on the Tsuen Wan-bound Route Twisk near the hilltop of Tai Mo Shan in Tai Mo Shan Country Park.

“Upon the arrival of police, four dead boars and an injured wild pig were found at the scene,” a police spokesman said.

Police called in officers from the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) who took the injured boar to the Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden for treatment.

“We were told that the five wild pigs were suspected to have been hit by a vehicle,” a SPCA spokeswoman said, adding the surviving pig suffered serious injuries in the incident.

She said the five were young and probably from the same family.

Police said the four carcasses were picked up by officers from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department.

The police spokesman said officers from the Tsuen Wan police district were handling the case.

A spokeswoman for Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden said an examination by its vet showed the injured wild pig suffered a spinal break and a paralysed rear leg.

“After assessment, it was put down to end its suffering,” she said.