A man died in hospital after being rescued from a blazing shipping container in a garage in Hong Kong’s northwestern New Territories.

Emergency services were called at 11.51am on Friday after a fire broke out at Tai Tao Tsuen, off Hung Tin Road, Yuen Long.

“The injured man was rescued from the blazing container and was taken unconscious to hospital,” a police spokesman said.

He was certified dead in Tuen Mun Hospital soon before 12.45pm.

Firefighters took more than 45 minutes to douse the flames. Police and fire officers were investigating.

Separately, about 2,000 students and teaching staff were evacuated from King George V School on Tin Kwong Road, Ho Man Tin at 11.06am after a woodcutting machine burst into flames.

A government spokeswoman said four carbon dioxide extinguishers were used to fight the fire, which was put out at 11.19am. No one was injured in the incident.