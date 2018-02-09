A 61-year-old woman with dementia lost her way and pushed a trolley through Hong Kong’s 1.86km, vehicle-only Cross-Harbour Tunnel on Friday.

The woman, who had set out to deliver herbs, crossed Victoria Harbour via the busy tunnel before being stopped by officers at the Hung Hom exit outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University shortly before 10.30am.

She had set off from Sheung Wan and was meant to be delivering the herbs in neighbouring Central. In all, she walked 7km.

Officers were called after the woman was seen in the Kowloon-bound tube of the tunnel at about 10.15am. She was unhurt and taken to Wan Chai police station where her husband picked her up.

“She suffers from dementia. It is the first time [she has got lost]. She didn’t know where she had gone,” her husband, who runs a dried seafood and herb shop in Sheung Wan, said.

He said she used to help to deliver goods in the past and was taking the herbs to a client in Central.

On average, more than 110,000 vehicles use the tunnel every day.