An eight-year-old Hong Kong schoolgirl who passed out after choking on a cuttlefish ball during the break time almost a month ago has died in hospital.

The girl, surnamed Chow, a Primary Three pupil at Buddhist Chan Wing Kan Memorial School in Yuen Long, died in Tuen Mun Hospital at 3.53pm on Monday, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 10.30am on January 18 when the girl was eating cuttlefish balls she bought from the school kiosk in Lam Hau Tsuen Road.

A school employee called police after the girl collapsed.

The girl was taken unconscious to Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long and later transferred to Tuen Mun Hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Police said the incident was not suspicious.

The kiosk has since stopped selling cuttlefish balls, fish balls and sausages.

A spokeswoman for the school said it was saddened by the incident and expressed condolences to the girl’s family. She said the school’s clinical psychologists, social workers and teachers would offer counselling and emotional support to students if necessary.