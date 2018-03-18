A 52-year-old grandmother was arrested over the murder of a six-year-old boy who died from what appeared to be strangulation in a love hotel at a popular nightclub district in Hong Kong in the early hours of Sunday.

Police were alerted at 12.54am that the boy had fallen into a coma at the Beverly Hotel, in the Capital Building on Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, according to a force spokesman.

The child was sent to hospital, but certified dead on arrival.

Strangulation marks were found around the boy’s neck, according to local media. It is understood that the killing took place in a love hotel that the pair checked into late on Saturday afternoon.

