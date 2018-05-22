A partnership was ­announced on Tuesday that will see the South China Morning Post team up with top American media ­company Politico to expand ­authoritative coverage of US-China relations.

The newsrooms of the two media organisations will share content and collaborate on reporting opportunities and events in the United States and Asia.



The Post has a fast-growing global readership and has been reporting on China and Asia for more than a century.

Politico, launched in 2007, has publications in Washington, New York and Brussels, and is highly regarded for its specialised coverage of politics and policy.

“The groundbreaking partnership represents a major ­alignment of two prominent news organisations with complementary geographical reach and ­editorial expertise, and also represents milestones in both Politico’s ambition to establish a deeper foothold in Asia and SCMP’s growth in the US market,” the two companies said in a press release.

Tammy Tam, editor-in-chief of the Post, said: “This content partnership represents a milestone for SCMP by expanding our coverage to new audiences, and allowing us to leverage our breadth and depth of expertise on China with Politico, one of the world’s most innovative and ­ambitious digital newsrooms.”

Gary Liu, CEO of the Post, said: “Readers from across the world are realising that China needs to be better understood through journalism that offers a plurality of views.

“This collaboration will ­provide distinctive and contextualised coverage on the interplay between the US and China, a relationship that impacts the entire world.”

The agreement was also ­welcomed by Robert Allbritton, Politico’s owner and publisher.

“The relationship between the US and China is one of the most important conversations shaping this next generation of decision makers, with consequences echoing not only in Washington, DC and Hong Kong, but around the world,” he said.

John Harris, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Politico, added: “We’re very excited about this ­collaboration between two equally ambitious global media companies with a shared set of values and vision for what we produce for our respective audiences.

“We know that our audiences will be better off and better ­informed if we tackle this important dynamic story together.”