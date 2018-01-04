A woman was killed and at least three people were injured near Hong Kong’s Tai Lam Tunnel late on Wednesday night after a truck crashed into a bus stop and rolled down a slope.

The incident took place just before 11pm along the Tsing Long Highway in Pat Heung.

After passing through the toll booth, the driver of the Yuen Long-bound truck is believed to have lost control of his vehicle.

The truck slammed into the bus stop at a nearby interchange and tumbled down a small hill, ending up on its side on Pat Heung Road.

At least three people, two men and one women, were injured and sent to Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long.

Police have classified the case as a fatal traffic accident, and an investigation is under way.