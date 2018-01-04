The loss of Fanling golf course to build homes “would not have a lot of impact” on elite players, according to actress turned golfer Olivia Cheng Man-nga, who hit out at the elite Hong Kong Golf Club for running the course only for profit rather than nurturing talent.

Cheng, a beauty queen in the 1980s who has been a professional golfer and instructor for 20 years, also said the sport failed to achieve better results because it was controlled by four private clubs that only develop golf in accordance with their own interests.

The 170-hectare golf course’s land lease expires in 2020 and some activists who oppose the development of the northeastern New Territories have urged the authorities to redevelop the site for housing instead.

The opposition Democratic Party previously estimated the land could be used to build as many as 90,000 public units.

“Have any elite players been coming out of Hong Kong Golf Club? No, there is none,” Cheng told an RTHK radio programme on Thursday morning.

“Hong Kong golfers always have to rely on private funding or sponsors to carry on, the four clubs have not done anything at all. Only after you have become a successful golfer will these clubs allow you to practise on their courses.”

She said that “there has only been one Tiffany Chan in Hong Kong, which has 100 years of golfing history”, referring to the 24-year-old who last month became the first Hong Kong golfer to qualify for the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour.

When she was young, Cheng, who said she was not a member of any golf club, lived in Sheung Shui, neighbouring the Fanling course. But that did not help her understand the sport, she added.

“Losing one course would not have a lot of impact on the nurturing of top players as they need to play in at least 10 different venues a year to gain experience.”

Cheng called the radio programme to weigh in on a debate between Democratic Party lawmaker Andrew Wan Siu-kin, who said the venue should be redeveloped for housing, and a representative from a federation formed to promote golf in Hong Kong who was identified by his surname, Choi.

Choi said losing Fanling would mean there was no venue to run the annual Hong Kong Open, hosted by Hong Kong Golf Club, which started in 1959 and is Asia’s oldest professional golf tournament.

He also said the club has now opened more sessions for the public’s use, estimating that some 200,000 people could make use of it.

But Wan disagreed, saying the club still mostly entertained some 2,100 members as there were many restrictions on public use.

He added that there were other golf courses available for the annual tournament, such as the one on Kau Sai Chau, a course that Cheng also agreed could be used for the Open as long as there were sufficient supporting facilities.

“The audit report suggested that the utilisation of Fanling golf course is very low, and it is a waste of public resources while many people waited so long for a flat,” Wan said, referring to a report by the Audit Commission, the public spending watchdog.

