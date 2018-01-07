The step-grandmother of a five-year-old girl who died on Saturday was arrested on Sunday and it is understood police will now treat the case as a murder investigation.

The arrest came after the victim’s stepmother and father were both arrested for suspected child abuse on Saturday. All three were detained on Sunday night and a police source said the couple were likely to be charged with murder on Monday morning.

“We suspect that the grandmother was also involved in the child abuse. But it is unclear if she was linked to the death of the girl. She has been arrested on suspected child abuse at the moment,” the source said.

Earlier on Sunday, it was revealed the Social Welfare Department had known about possible child abuse in the home where the five-year-old girl died on Saturday since November, but the case was not considered worthy of consultation at that time.

Yvonne Siu Lai-shan, principal of Hing Tak School in Tuen Mun, said the girl’s eight-year-old brother studying in the school had shown “unusual signs” since November.

She said the school immediately referred the boy to a social worker, and the social worker then referred the case to the Social Welfare Department’s Family and Child Protective Services.

“Our teacher found unusual signs with the child, around November 6 or 7, and we immediately handled the issue,” Siu said.

She said the teacher spotted the signs when the boy wore short sleeves.

A spokesman for the department said the school consulted the department about the boy’s welfare in November but did not refer the boy or his family to the department after consultation.

He said the department’s social workers had never handled the boy’s case.

“The department, after [learning of the girl’s death], has sent social workers to contact the other two young children in the family involved,” he said. “We will provide proper services and care for their welfare.”

The boy also has a seven-year-old sister.

Police officers arrested the children’s father, 26, and stepmother, 27, on Saturday on suspicion of child abuse.

The five-year-old girl was rushed to hospital unconscious and covered in bruises on Saturday night. Officers found bruises and wounds as wide as 10cm all over the girl’s body, with some of the older wounds infected.

They also found bruises, wounds and swelling all over the boy’s body.

They described the two as being malnourished compared with other children of the same age.

The girl had not been to her kindergarten since August.

Medicine, pairs of flip flops and scissors were seized from the flat by police after the girl’s death.

Labour Party lawmaker Fernando Cheung Chiu-hung, who focuses on social welfare issues, said he needed to further understand what happened between the department and the school.

He said the government should set up a team of social workers to specifically identify and follow high-risk family cases, and work with whole families instead of individuals.

He said there was no such system currently.