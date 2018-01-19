Two workers were injured when a scaffolding mounted on a Hong Kong factory building collapsed on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called in at about 3.30pm when the structure on Galaxy Factory Building in Luk Hop Street, San Po Kong, gave way in an alley.

A Fire Services Department spokeswoman said the scaffolding measured 15 metres by 50 metres (49 feet by 164 feet).

She said 10 fire engines and three ambulances were sent to the scene and two search dogs were also deployed.

“Firemen rescued two workers and sent them to hospital for treatment,” she added.

Police said the two men were taken conscious to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment and that the matter was under investigation.