After years of delays, cost overruns and controversy over a cross-border bridge, Hong Kong officials clearly hope for smoother times ahead going by just-released road names – including one with a record-breaking length of 10 Chinese characters.

The names of new roads connecting Hong Kong International Airport with the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge were revealed for the first time in the latest guide released by the Lands Department.

The new edition of the Hong Kong Guide, released by the department’s Survey and Mapping Office on Monday, is a 432-page book containing maps and indexes of streets, places and villages, estates and buildings, and public and leisure facilities as well as public transport across Hong Kong.

Among the 12 new pages added to the map section, the plan for Airport East on Lantau Island includes the 2.09 sq km man-made island created between the airport and the new bridge, as well as the names of 12 connecting routes leading to the airport, the bridge and northern Lantau.

The names of 10 of the 12 roads start with “Shun” – a Chinese character meaning smooth and success, including Shun Wan, Shun Lui, Shun Wui, Shun Chit, Shun Fai, Shun Hang, Shun Lin, Shun Ming, Shun On and Shun Long.

The slip road linking the bridge with the island has a 10 Chinese character name (港珠澳大橋香港連接路). In English it is named the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Hong Kong Link Road. It is the longest road name the Lands Department has gazetted since 1989, according to a spokeswoman.

The slip road connects Chek Lap Kok Road – which branches out from East Coast Road on Airport East and runs into Shun Long Road along the south edge of the artificial island – with the west coast of the man-made island.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge is a 55km Y-shape offshore highway linking Hong Kong with Macau and mainland city Zhuhai. The major construction was completed at the end of 2017. However it was not until January 20 that the Transport Department announced that the 12km Hong Kong Link Road – featuring a tunnel, viaduct and reclaimed roads that connect the cross-border facilities on the artificial island to the main bridge – was completed.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung Kin-chung said in December that the central government would decide the opening date, which would be some time in 2018. The opening had been delayed from 2016 with costs overrunning.