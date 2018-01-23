Scores of riders working for one of Hong Kong’s most popular online food delivery companies entered the second day of a “strike” on Tuesday, disrupting orders in the city’s key business districts during the busy lunch hour.

Up to 100 riders for Deliveroo were believed to have stopped work a day after announcing a protest over a tweak to their work schedules as a result of a new electronic platform that they claimed would enable the company to cut working hours and thus pay.

“We’re experiencing service disruption and are unable to take any orders in several areas right now,” a customer relations staffer told the Post at about noon. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will be back with you shortly.”

The staffer said the districts affected included most of Central and Western, including Sheung Wan, as well as the Causeway Bay area. Orders were still being taken in Eastern district but would be “a bit slow”.

One Deliveroo courier, who attended a meeting between riders in Sheung Wan on Monday, said they were angry about a new update to the Deliveroo system that would allow the company to “deduct about one or two hours of work time” from their schedules during non-peak hours to reduce employees on the roads during less busy times.

“With the scheduling, it will deduct about 14 hours a week off each rider. That’s 56 hours a month so if you’re getting, say, HK$100 an hour, that’s about HK$5,000 to HK$6,000 in lost wages,” said the rider, who requested anonymity.

He said all the road staff wanted was to revert to the original arrangements in which each contractor worked fixed hours with a paid one-hour lunch break. The new system was also likely to hit non-Chinese-speaking drivers more than Chinese ones, who could object to scheduling not to their liking.

While pay under normal arrangements was good, the rider said the company had recently been squeezing drivers in terms of benefits. “They give promotions and everything to office staff but riders, who are the wheels of the company, get nothing.”

Benefits scrapped included a HK$200 subsidy for engine oil and compensation for traffic tickets. Regular monthly lunches arranged by the company between management and delivery staff had also disappeared, the rider said.

“There’s nothing left to grab from the riders so now they are reducing working times,” he quipped.

Deliveroo, however, said later on Tuesday that the new tool was aimed at better matching riders’ preferred working hours with customer demand and gave them the ability to choose when and where to work, increasing certainty over their earnings.

A spokesman confirmed that “a small group of riders had shared their response to this development which has led to a temporary disruption of Deliveroo’s services on Hong Kong Island” and that the company was in dialogue with them to “resolve the issue”.

The company said its data showed that the number of working hours allocated through the new availability tool was at the same level as what the riders had indicated through the tool.

“Some riders’ working hours have even gone up, compared to the record in early January before the introduction of the new availability tool,” the spokesman argued.

The company said it was committed to offering flexibility and well-paid work to its hundreds of riders and that it constantly reviewed its system of staff perks and payments based on factors such as customer demand, seasonality and feedback from riders.

Couriers from the company also went on strike in Belgium and the Netherlands this month after the company refused to delay its decision to treat all workers as self-employed beginning in February.

Deliveroo is one of three dominant courier services in Hong Kong, along with Foodpanda and UberEats.



