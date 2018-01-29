A bungee jumper at the Macau Tower entertainment complex was left dangling in mid-air for an hour on Monday, as the temperature dropped to about 8 degrees Celsius and a light drizzle enveloped the city.

The man, 30, and holding a Russian passport, had jumped from a platform 233 metres above ground and found himself trapped at “50 to 60 metres” above ground, according to the deputy chief of Macau’s Fire Services Department, Kong Iat-fu.

He was rescued by firefighters and was conscious, though with “slight symptoms of hypothermia”, Kong said. He was accompanied by a friend when an ambulance sent him to hospital.

It is not known why the man was trapped on the ride but according to the Macau Tower website, jumpers are supposed to slow down about 30 metres from the ground and then rebound.

Shun Tak Group, developer of the Macau Tower, and AJ Hackett, which operates the bungee jumping ride and other attractions at the tower, had yet to reply to the Post’s request for comment.

Kong said 34 firefighters, medical staff and operations commanders rushed to the scene in eight fire fighting trucks after rescue services authorities were alerted at about 2.40pm.

Two firefighters used a 70 metre-long aerial ladder to reach the man while a few others waited at the Adventure Deck – where the platform is located – to conduct the hour-long rescue, Kong said.

The attraction is the highest commercial bungee jump in the world according to the Guinness World Records. It costs HK$3,488 per person for the first jump and HK$1,288 for the second jump.

According to the Macau Tower’s official webpage, AJ Hackett developed a “second generation bungee cord” for the programme, which is “larger at the top than the bottom and allows jumper weights to be evenly dispersed over the entire length of the cord when jumping from such a height”. There is also a “guide cables system” to protect jumpers from making contact with the tower.

The Macau Tower is 338 meters tall and said to be inspired by the Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand. It has been an iconic landmark since its inauguration in December 2001.