A Paris-bound flight had to return to Hong Kong hours after taking off due to an engine malfunction on early Friday morning, the second such incident to happen within six hours.

Hong Kong’s Airport Authority received a call at around 3am on Friday morning from air traffic control staff saying that an Air France plane headed to Paris had to turn back.

A Civil Aviation Department spokesman said the pilot of the aircraft made a request to return to Hong Kong due to a technical problem with one of the aircraft’s engines.

“There was no reports of injuries and the airport operations were not affected by the incident,” the spokesman said.

Passenger Alan Lo, who was on the plane, wrote on Facebook on Friday morning that he was told that the incident had been caused by a failure in the engine’s fire alarm sensor.

“Back to Hong Kong, something wrong with the [fire] alarm,” Lo wrote.

In a statement released later, the airline said: “Air France confirms that the crew of flight AF185 from Hong Kong to Charles de Gaulle, Paris ... decided as a precautionary measure to turn back following a malfunction of the fire detection system on one of the engines.

“Air France states that the safety of its customers and crews is its absolute priority.”

The airline said that passengers were provided with accommodation and rerouted on other flights to their destinations.

According to online flight tracking service Flightradar24, the aircraft departed from Hong Kong at about 1.03am and made a U-turn when it was flying above Wuhan in central China.

The Fire Services Department sent 14 vehicles, one ambulance and two fire vessels in response to the standby request.



After the plane landed safely at 4.47am on Friday, the standby request was cancelled.

There was no rescue operation carried out, a Fire Services Department spokeswoman said.

This was the second such incident involving a similar engine issue within six hours.

On Thursday night, a Cathay Pacific Airways flight bound for Manila made an emergency return to Hong Kong soon after take-off due to a “technical issue with one of the aircraft’s engines”.

A Facebook user claimed to witness “explosions” as the plane returned to the airport.

A Fire Services Department spokeswoman said they received a call at 9.09pm on Thursday night for a standby request after getting a report about possible engine issues.

The department sent 27 vehicles, seven ambulances and five vessels. As with the latter incident, there was no rescue operation required after the aircraft landed safely in Hong Kong.

A spokesman for Rolls-Royce, the company that manufactures the engines on the plane, said: “We’re working closely with our customer [Cathay Pacific] to assist them at this time.”

The Civil Aviation Department spokesman said: “The operator has reported the occurrence to the department and is working with the aircraft manufacturer to determine the cause of the incident. We will monitor the operator’s investigation and take the necessary follow-up action.”