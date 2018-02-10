A fire broke out in a residential flat in Hong Kong early Saturday, critically injuring a woman and her domestic helper.

After initial inspection, police said the blaze in Kowloon Tong could be caused by a heater placed too close to a chair cushion.

The fire broke out at midnight in the flat occupied by a family of four and their domestic helper. Sources said it started in the daughter's room where an old heater had been turned on.

The mother, 59, was unable to extinguish the fire. Her face and arms were injured.

As black smoke filled the home, the family escaped after failing to wake up the sleeping domestic helper, also 59.

Firefighters later came and rescued the unconscious helper. She was sent to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei.

The blaze was extinguished after 90 minutes. Forty people in the residential building were evacuated.

Both the mother and domestic helper were in critical condition on Saturday. The mother was sent to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung.

The husband said his wife’s condition had been improving but that the domestic helper’s prognosis was less positive.