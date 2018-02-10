Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump’s lookalikes revealed they had planned to meet US Vice-President Mike Pence and the North Korean leader’s sister Kim Yo-jong when they gatecrashed the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Speaking to the Post, the men described their stunt as worthwhile as the two Koreas walked out under one flag at the Winter Games’ opening ceremony on Friday, despite their being thrown out from one venue.

The Hong Kong-born entertainer – impersonating the North Korean president and identifying himself only as Howard – joined Dennis Alan, who dressed as the US president, in trying to steal the spotlight at the athletic extravaganza.

“When I heard the North Koreans were going to be on the same team as the South Koreans, I felt it was too good not to come here,” Howard said.

“It was quite a night. We got what we wanted: to show the world a great prank and attract attention.”

Alan sported Trump’s trademark orange tan, red USA hat, white shirt and red tie, while the Kim impersonator had his hair slicked back with his own signature hairstyle and wearing a black coat.

But South Korean security officials took a dim view of Trump and Kim’s lookalikes as the pair started waving to athletes and media. They ejected the duo from one part of the stadium.

Despite their removal, the men were actually allowed to remain at the event in their ticketed seating area, where they continued to entertain the crowd.

“The Olympics is very political,” Alan said. “We represent two key players in that whole dynamic ... The Olympics started the dialogue between North and South Korea and that’s better than shooting at each other.”

The highlight of the opening ceremony on Friday was the handshake between South Korean president Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader’s sister. It was also the first time North Korea had taken part in a Winter Games in eight years.

Kim’s lookalike also sought the attention of the hermit kingdom’s cheerleaders. Instead, the impersonators drew an entourage of a dozen security officers who swiftly blocked them from being visible to the performers.

The North Korean leader’s doppelganger has not given up on causing another stir in the future.

“My plan now is to enjoy the games, and I am thinking I will turn up for women’s ice hockey, the one that has South and North Koreans together,” Howard said.