Fares for the Peak Tram will be increased from the beginning of next month, with riders having to pay about 16 per cent more per trip.

A single ticket for adults will increase from HK$32 to HK$37, with return tickets revised from HK$45 to HK$52, with effect from March 1.

Single tickets for children (aged three to 11) and seniors (aged 65 or above) will rise from HK$12 to HK$14, with return tickets adjusted from HK$20 to HK$23.

Monthly tickets will increase to HK$620 for adults, from the current HK$540, and HK$310 for children and seniors, from the current HK$270.

Admissions to Sky Terrace 428, an open-air observation deck near top of The Peak Tower, will also be increased. The new charges for adults will be HK$52, up from HK$50, and HK$26 for children and seniors, up from HK$25.

A spokesman for the operator said a significant increase in operating expenses due to repairs and maintenance, work on track foundation and slopes, as well as staff salaries were the reasons for the increased fares.

Taking effect from same date, holders of a Registration Card for People with Disabilities issued by the Central Registry for Rehabilitation in the Labour and Welfare Bureau will enjoy a concessionary fare for tram rides and admission to Sky Terrace 428 on The Peak summit, the city’s highest viewing spot overlooking Victoria Harbour.

Previous fare adjustments were conducted in September 2016.

The Peak Tram opened in 1888 and is one of the world’s oldest and steepest funicular railways.

Transporting millions of people 260 metres up the steep terrain to Victoria Peak every year, the tram has been one of the city’s best tourist attractions.