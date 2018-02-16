Hong Kong ushered in the Year of the Dog with a colourful Lunar New Year parade in Tsim Sha Tsui on Friday night featuring nine floats and 25 international and local acts, including a home-grown K-pop star.

Kicking off from the Cultural Centre piazza, the procession headed towards Canton Road and Haiphong Road before ending at The Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel and Towers on Nathan Road.

One of the parade highlights was an appearance by locally born K-pop singer Jackson Wang, who for the first time served as a Hong Kong tourism envoy.

Wang made a name for himself as a member of the South Korean boy band Got7 and performs in mainland China as a solo artist. He was born in Kowloon Tong and attended the American International School.

The nearly two-hour event also featured the XPOGO Stunt Team from the US, holder of 13 Guinness World Records, as well as comic music group Fanta-stick from South Korea.

The event was organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, and its title sponsor was Cathay Pacific Airways.