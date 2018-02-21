A recently retired Hong Kong police sergeant died on Tuesday after he fell from his flat in Aberdeen.

At 11.20am, Fok Man-wai, 56, a former station sergeant at Ngau Tau Kok Police Station, was found by security staff on a podium in Kong Fu Court at Aberdeen Centre on Nam Ning Street. He was seriously injured.

He was later confirmed dead by ambulance crew members when they arrived at the scene.

Police believed Fok lost his balance when he was handling clothes on a rack outside the window of his home on the 22nd floor.

Fok joined the force in October 1979 and retired last month. He is survived by his wife and 27-year-old son.

A police source said he had no health or financial problems.

Fok was regarded by his colleagues as a vibrant and industrious man who was also a considerate leader to his subordinates. He was attentive to newcomers and would spend time giving support to colleagues having trouble with work.

Fok also loved sports and enjoyed playing soccer with colleagues.

Similar accidents have occurred in the city. In May 2016, a 91-year-old man plunged to his death when he was retrieving hung clothes from the window of a flat on the eighth floor in a building in Tai Kok Tsui.

In December 2015, a woman, 76, was killed after she fell from her 18th-floor flat in Tin Shui Estate in Tin Shui Wai.