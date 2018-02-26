A KMB bus driver who led a strike calling for better work conditions said on Monday she would not attend a scheduled meeting with company management if she was treated as an individual employee instead of a group representative.

The remarks by Yip Wai-lam, head of the recently formed “Full-time KMB Driver Alliance”, came after she launched a short-lived strike on Saturday night opposing the pay restructuring exercise announced by the company last week.

Yip claimed at least a dozen drivers joined the industrial action, although traffic and bus operations across the city were mostly unaffected.

The strike ended after KMB agreed to meet Yip on Monday afternoon for talks.

But on a radio programme on Monday morning, Yip said she would not attend the scheduled session after learning that the company would only be meeting her as an individual driver, rather than as a representative of the alliance.

“I’m not going [to the meeting]. What’s the meaning of it if I’m just attending in the capacity as an individual staff member?” Yip said, adding that the company did not genuinely care about drivers’ well-being.

She said she had not planned any follow-up action yet.

On the same programme, Lam Tsz-ho, deputy head of KMB’s communications and public affairs department, said the purpose of the meeting with Yip was to listen to staff opinion.

“We have been following an existing mechanism to meet staff,” Lam said. “If other colleagues hope to meet [the company’s management], this can also be arranged.”

Asked whether KMB would fire drivers who were involved in the strike, Lam would only say that the company would handle the case fairly.

“We will handle the case in a reasonable, professional and fair manner,” he said, adding that any possible disciplinary action would be implemented by the relevant department in the company.

On Sunday, Yip was suspended from driving for a day, but clarified that it was not a disciplinary action by the company. She said management “probably did not want reporters to follow” her.

Yip said she did not fear being fired. “I’m not worried at all. It is expected [if I am fired] ... I will bear the responsibility for what I have done and I have no regrets.”