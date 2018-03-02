After decades of providing beachgoers with rental barbecue facilities, tables and chairs, the sun may have set on operators of traditional stalls on Hong Kong’s Shek O Beach as they face an order to vacate government-owned land.

The stalls currently take up a strip on the eastern side of the beach and all of them were closed when the Post visited on Thursday.

Tables and chairs were tucked away under a canopy. Sources said the shelter was built by stall operators.

According to a letter obtained by the Post and issued by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, operators of the rental stalls were asked to remove their property and vacate four days earlier on Monday.

The letter, which was issued in late January, stated that operators could face a fine of HK$500,000 (US$63,900) and six months in jail if they failed to comply and continued occupying government land.

“If the occupancy does not stop in accordance with the notice, the department can takeover any property or structure on the land,” the letter read.

In a 2012 report, the Audit Commission slammed the Lands Department for failing to take effective actions against unauthorised occupation of government land.

Southern district councillor Chan Lee Pui-ying confirmed that she was approached for help regarding the situation on Shek O Beach.

“It is on government land. I understand that they have operated there for quite some time. But there were complaints so perhaps the government has to take action,” she said.

Chan said she would follow-up on the matter but admitted that it was a difficult case.

Source said the stalls were operated by four families, adding that the older ones were set up as early as the 1920s.

Beachgoers, especially families, had a habit of renting chairs, tables and barbecue pits from the stalls. On a typical weekend, dozens of visitors can be seen using the services.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department also manages 39 barbecue pits on the beach, but residents said the number was not enough to meet demand.

The fight for public pits led to conflicts and even brawls in the past, locals said.

Paul Zimmerman, also a Southern district councillor, said the government could consider leasing out the area on short term tenancy for such rental services.

“The stalls are a real asset to the community in Shek O,” he said. “They are loved by people.”

The stalls are a real asset ... They are loved by people

Paul Zimmerman, Southern district councillor

He said a storage facility for surfers near the Big Wave Bay Beach also faced a similar problem, as it was on a parcel of government land.

A Shek O visitor, surname Li, said the stalls provided an additional activity on the beach.

“People don’t just come to Shek O for swimming. As a child I came specifically for barbecue,” Li, 25, said.

He said, however, that the closure of the stalls would not deter him from coming back to the area.

The Shek O BBQ Pits Operator’s Union said it had no comment for the time being except to say that it was in discussions with the government and wished to “work quietly with them to find a solution”.

The department has yet to comment on the situation.

In late 2016, Lotus Pond Temple at Ngong Ping was found to have occupied some 17,000 sq ft of adjacent government land without authorisation. Enforcement action was taken by the Lands Department.