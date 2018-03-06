A sighting of what appeared to be a tiger in a Hong Kong country park sparked a search for the big cat by local authorities on Tuesday morning.

The couple who notified police said the animal, which was about 90cm long and 60cm tall, looked like a tiger. They claimed they saw it on a slope near a walking trail in Ma On Shan Country Park.

At noon, a spokeswoman for the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said the trail had been reopened after search efforts by police and fire personnel turned up no trace of the animal.

Initial information showed the couple – a man, 32, and a woman, 39 – began their hike at the park’s management centre off Ma On Shan Country Trail heading towards a hilltop called Tiu Shau Ngam at 8.15am.

The man sought police help after they spotted the animal. He made a 999 emergency call at about 9am.

“The [male] informant told police that it appeared for a while and left,” the spokesman said. “They were scared.”

About 45 minutes later, the pair were found by emergency personnel and escorted downhill.

“The couple were safe and uninjured,” the spokesman said, adding that they had not been attacked.

“They claimed the animal was yellow in colour and measured about 3 feet by 2 feet. They were worried, so they called police.”

The force said the couple did not require medical attention and were taken to Ma On Shan police station.

The spokesman noted there had been no reported tiger sightings in Hong Kong since infrared surveillance cameras were set up in the city’s country parks in 2002.

He said a report of a suspected tiger in Sha Lo Tung in Pat Sin Leng Country Park in 2013 led to a search and also yielded nothing.