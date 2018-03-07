Hongkongers fight to save city’s only complete dragon kiln

More than 1,200 people have signed a petition urging the government to preserve Hong Kong’s only complete “dragon kiln” – a tunnel-like pottery oven usually built in the mountains – as the authorities seek to redevelop part of the historic site in Tuen Mun for public housing.

The Hong Kong Dragon Kiln Concern Group, a one-year-old organisation comprising mainly ceramic artists and hobbyists, launched an online signature campaign on Tuesday urging the public to help call for preservation before the Town Planning Board closed its public consultation session that evening.

As of 6pm on Tuesday, 1,283 signatures had been collected, said Clarisse Yeung Suet-ying, a pro-democracy Wan Chai district councillor and a founding member of the concern group.

The dragon kiln is a grade three historic building located near Hin Fat Lane off Castle Peak Road in Tuen Mun, and is also known as the Castle Peak Pottery Kiln.

A 0.67 hectare area to the south of Hin Fat Lane, where the kiln has been located since the 1940s, is one of five pieces of land the government has been trying to rezone for residential purposes. The plan is to build a total of 10,700 public housing flats, among which about 1,020 would be constructed on the Hin Fat Lane site in question.

Aside from the kiln, Yau Chong Home, a residential service centre for adults with mild-grade intellectual disabilities which has been operated by the Fu Hong Society in that area for more than two decades, will have to be relocated. Families of the residents have also called on the government to preserve the premises and let them stay.

“About one-fifth of the kiln site recognised by the Antiquities Advisory Board is not regarded as part of the kiln in the maps produced by the Planning Department,” Yeung said.

“No part of a grade three historic site should be cut away … because a full preservation, which the district council also agreed to do, will need space for public facilities such as an education centre and car park.”

In a preliminary development review published last September, the Civil Engineering and Development Department anticipated that “ground-borne vibration, ground settlement and tilting due to construction works” might affect the kiln’s structural integrity.

The department recommended “a detailed geotechnical assessment and a condition survey” of the kiln before the work began.

Yeung said: “So far we haven’t seen a detailed preservation plan for the kiln. Therefore we would like to urge the Town Planning Board to reconsider the plan submitted by the Planning Department to guarantee a full preservation.”

Historical buildings are given grade one, two or three status by the Antiquities Advisory Board based on their heritage value, with grade three being the lowest. But this does not prevent the sites being demolished.

According to the current definition of historic site grading, “alternative means” can be considered for a grade three site if preservation is not practicable.

Yeung said she would like to draw more public attention to the site and try to persuade the antiquities board to upgrade the kiln so that more stringent preservation requirements could be applied.

According to the board, the kiln was constructed in the 1940s. Built out of brick, the kiln has a fire chamber as long as about 20 metres lying along an upward slope. The design and the shape are what gave it the name “dragon kiln”.

Commercial production at the kiln trailed off by the 1970s, and artistic production ceased in 1982.