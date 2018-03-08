The reopening of Hong Kong’s popular Avenue of Stars has been further pushed back to February next year at the latest, with the renovation work turning out to be larger in scale than expected and requiring more time.

The popular tourist attraction in Tsim Sha Tsui, which has been closed since October 2015 for repair and improvement works, was originally expected to reopen to the public in the third quarter of this year.

But the project will take a longer time to complete as more work needs to be done, according to a paper submitted by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department on Thursday for discussion at the Yau Tsim Mong District Council in a week.

The department said the original plan was to cover general maintenance of the bridge piers that support the avenue, which extends along the waterfront. But after discussion with the relevant government departments, all the bridge piers are to be demolished and rebuilt under an updated plan.

“As the works involved will be larger in scale and require more time than expected, in addition to impact from bad weather on progress of renovation work, the Avenue of Stars is expected to reopen in or before February 2019,” the department stated in the paper.

Director of Leisure and Cultural Services Michelle Li Mei-sheung said the impact on tourists would be small, and the delay was “not too long”.

She added that it was better to have the structures replaced now.

“The bridge piers have seen better days … If we can take the chance to reinforce them, it would be more cost-effective, instead of going back later,” Li said.

The director did not say if renovation costs had gone up, saying only that New World Development, which built and managed the attraction, would finance the project.

Tourism sector lawmaker Yiu Si-wing said it was possible that the bridge piers were found to be more damaged than expected, and that the delay may have been due to safety concerns.

He added that the sightseeing experience was better on the avenue, though tourists could also get a view of the harbour from the Urban Council Centenary Garden.

The waterfront boulevard opened in 2004, with its iconic 2.5-metre bronze statue of Bruce Lee erected in 2005.

Modelled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it honours celebrities in the Hong Kong film industry.

The design of the renewed avenue includes elements of sustainable development. For example, handrails will be built with environment-friendly materials made of rice husk, salt and mineral oil, instead of timber. The chosen materials can resist damage from seawater, ultraviolet radiation and insects.

Plants will provide shade and ventilation for visitors in the summer.

Meanwhile, the department expects more people to visit the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade via Salisbury Road after the reopening of the avenue and the Hong Kong Museum of Art next year, meaning that the pedestrian crossing opposite The Peninsula hotel will exceed its capacity.

The Transport Department has agreed to add another crossing near Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel for the possible surge in foot traffic.

The project work will begin in the fourth quarter of this year and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.