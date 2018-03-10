Flower lovers flocked to lily fields in Yuen Long over the weekend as a local farmer opened his fields to the public after his crops failed to hit the Lunar New Year market because of the unusually cold weather.

It came as the city saw a cooler February than usual after an intense winter monsoon during the early part of the month, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

Three weeks after the festival, the farmer’s plants finally began to blossom and he opened his fields for free visits and hoped to sell some of the crops.

“Why not open my place so that all people in Hong Kong can appreciate the beautiful flowers?” said Leung Yat-shun, farmer at Shun Sum Yuen in Shun Tin. “Not many people can afford flying overseas to see flowers. But you can actually view flowers by taking a bus [to somewhere] in Hong Kong.”

Leung, who is in his 60s and started growing flowers four decades ago, said the colourful and beautifully bloomed French lilies were commonly used as raw material for perfume.



He planned to sell the flowers during the Lunar New Year season last month, but the cold weather delayed the blossom and he had to cancel his plans.

“It was disastrous weather. It had been cold for a very long period of time – three weeks. I suffered from a six-figure money loss,” Leung said. “It is March already [when the flowers bloomed] and I had missed the market.”

The farm will be open until next Sunday and visitors can buy bouquets of his lilies.

The weather in February this year was cooler than usual. The lowest temperature recorded last month was 6.8 degrees Celsius on February 1, and frost was reported in parts during the period, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was about 15 degrees in the urban areas, and a few degrees lower in the New Territories. It was dry during the day with a maximum temperature of around 21 degrees Celsius.

But the Observatory said warmer weather was on the way in the coming few days, climbing graduately over the week with the maximum temperature in urban areas predicted to climb to 27 degrees next Saturday.