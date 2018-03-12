Researchers have called for more funding to be provided to NGOs to help Hong Kong’s ethnic minorities better integrate into society, after a government survey which looked into the effectiveness of public services for such groups revealed a number of shortfalls.

Government departments providing services most needed by ethnic minorities – job hunting, family and child welfare, interpretation and integration – were also urged to regularly review and improve the effectiveness of their work.

As of 2016, around 84,900 people – 1.2 per cent of the total population – of South Asian origin lived in Hong Kong, most whom were Indians, Nepalese and Pakistanis.

A report on their economic situation published last month indicated 23 per cent of ethnic minority residents were living in poverty, higher than 14.7 per cent for the overall population.

With the group expected to grow in size – in the past decade it increased at an annual rate of 5.5 per cent compared to just 0.7 per cent for the whole of Hong Kong – integration into mainstream society and the help rendered is more important than ever.

The government’s Commission on Poverty tasked Policy 21, a research unit, and the University of Hong Kong in December 2016 to study the awareness and satisfaction level of ethnic minorities towards the public services they needed the most.

A total of 179 stakeholders, including academics, staff from NGOs, concern groups and government departments took part in a series of interviews and group discussions.

A number of shortfalls were identified – most ethnic minorities felt that language courses offered by the Home Affairs Department were “pitched at the very basic level necessary for ‘survival’”.

Others complained that job referrals by the Labour Department were mainly for manual work on construction sites, and were not diverse enough to cater to those who had a better education.

Some were also not aware of services provided by the Employees Retraining Board, which led to a low participation rate in such courses by ethnic minorities.

Researchers put forward 12 recommendations. They urged the government to allocate more resources for NGOs to better use their networks to build mutual trust with ethnic minorities.

Performance indicators should also be reviewed regularly, while government departments and public bodies were urged to step up coordination and publicity to make such services known to the needy.