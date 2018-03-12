Monthly fees in 12 public car parks will rise from May this year by HK$100, with daily charges for cars and vans increasing by HK$5 and hourly charges by HK$1.

The new rates will be applied to Kennedy Town Car Park, Rumsey Street Car Park, Star Ferry Car Park, City Hall Car Park, Tin Hau Car Park, Shau Kei Wan Car Park, Aberdeen Car Park, Yau Ma Tei Car Park, Sheung Fung Street Car Park, Kwai Fong Car Park, Tsuen Wan Car Park and Sheung Shui Park-and-Ride Car Park.

The rate increase, which takes effect on May 1, comes about a year after the government raised parking fees on March 1 last year.

Monthly fees for cars and vans in the car parks managed by the Transport Department will now range from HK$1,400 to HK$5,900. Monthly rates for motorcycles will be HK$320, from the current HK$300. Taxis will pay HK$40 more, up from the current HK$540.

New charges for day parking for cars and vans will be HK$60 to HK$160, and HK$55 to HK$90 for night parking, while new hourly parking rates will range from HK$10 to HK$22 for different sites.

The department said it had taken into account several factors in the adjustment, including the inflation rate since the last parking fee adjustment last year, the charges of nearby public car parks operated by the private sector and the utilisation of government car parks.

Hong Kong Automobile Association’s honorary life president Wesley Wan Wai-hei said the rise in hourly rates for private cars was insignificant but the higher monthly rates might have an impact on private car parks, which might then review their fees.