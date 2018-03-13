Hong Kong’s iconic Star Ferry will remain a familiar sight for the next 15 years, as its operator was on Tuesday granted franchise rights to continue running two vessel routes across Victoria Harbour.

The Star Ferry Company will maintain services between Central and Tsim Sha Tsui, as well as Wan Chai and Tsim Sha Tsui, from April 1 this year to March 31, 2033. Its current franchise rights will expire at the end of the month.

The Transport and Housing Bureau said the key factor that the government had considered in awarding the extension to Star Ferry was its service performance.

“Star Ferry has been providing proper and efficient ferry services to the public,” a spokesman said.

The government said it had asked the ferry operator to proactively follow up on concerns raised by the public. The company launched new measures in response, such as improving service quality and raising the environmental friendliness of its operations.

In a move by the company to further upgrade itself, free Wi-fi service in passenger waiting areas at the piers would also be available from next month, the government spokesman said.

Staff training would be strengthened to improve service standards and proficiency in English and Mandarin.

The company had also vowed to continue exploring how its services could be diversified to attract more tourists.

To be environmentally friendly, Star Ferry would also retrofit the diesel engines of two vessels with a green diesel-electric propulsion system this year, with the rest of the fleet to follow progressively. It also expressed willingness to explore the possibility of introducing electric ferries.

As for harbourfront enhancements, the company would consolidate the management of various piers, according to the government.

Under the new franchise plan, Star Ferry will take on overall management responsibilities for Central Pier No 7 and the Central Terminal Building, Wan Chai Ferry Pier and Tsim Sha Tsui Ferry Pier.

Richard Tsoi Yiu-cheong, spokesman for the Coalition to Monitor Public Transport and Utilities, an NGO, welcomed the franchise grant for Star Ferry.

Tsoi said: “Fifteen years is long enough for the ferry company to better itself and plan long-term for its development.

“Although it won’t be easy to make money from operating ferry services nowadays, we hope that Star Ferry will continue to invest more in its fleet and facilities to upgrade its service and attract more passengers.”

He also urged the government to map out a clearer policy on ferry services. “We have a beautiful harbour and a long coastline. There should be no shortage of business opportunities for developing this.”