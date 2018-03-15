A policeman was shot and another wounded by a drunk man who snatched a gun from one of the officers early Thursday morning in Sha Tin.

The suspect fired three shots with the weapon, Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo Wai-chung revealed after visiting the officers at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin later that morning.

The incident took place at about 5.30am at a flat in Mau Lam House, Kwong Lam Court – a Home Ownership Scheme complex with a total of 1,836 flats in three houses.

Lo said a team of officers was sent to the scene after a family called to report that a man was drunk and creating a disturbance at home.

“When two of the officers were trying to put the man – who was excited and appeared heavily drunk – under control, the man suddenly snatched a gun from one of them and fired three shots in a row,” Lo said.

One officer was shot in his right hand and right leg, while the other had his right leg grazed by a bullet. Both were in stable condition, according to Lo.

The suspect was subdued and arrested by other officers at the scene. He has been detained by police.

Lo did not explain how the suspect got hold of the weapon but promised that the details of the incident would be disclosed to the public.

The New Territories South district crime squad is following up on the case.

Last September, a 39-year-old man attempted to snatch a gun from a patrolling officer on a street in Sai Wan but was immediately brought under control. The man was later convicted of one count of attempted possession of arms without licence.