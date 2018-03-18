A man died after two motorcycles, including the one he was on, collided with a seven-seater car in Tai Po on Sunday.

The impact of the collision flung him under the white vehicle, and firefighters pulled him out unconscious and rushed him to the Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the accident took place at around 3pm at the junction of Ting Kok Road and the entrance to Lung Mei Village.

A witness said the car was on the Tai Po-bound lane when it made a right turn into the village. But it collided with the motorbike, which was approaching from the opposite direction.

Footage obtained by the Post showed the white seven-seater with a door on its left side damaged, with a motorcycle on the ground and a helmet strewn a short distance away. A second bike was on the ground near the right front side of the car.

The driver and passenger of the seven-seater and the second biker sustained mild injuries.

Traffic on Ting Kok Road was backed up as the Transport Department closed one lane and used the other for two-way traffic.

Ting Kok Road, which is near Plover Cove Reservoir, leads to scenic mountain range Pat Sin Leng and is popular with motocyclists and holiday-goers.