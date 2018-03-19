The 52-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murdering her grandson in a love hotel in Wan Chai was suffering from depression and had received psychiatric treatment from public hospitals, sources told the Post on Monday.

The boy, 6, was found in a coma at the Beverly Hotel on Lockhart Road in the early hours of Sunday. He was sent to a hospital but was certified dead there at 2.28am.

Strangulation marks were found around his neck and a strap believed to be from the grandmother’s backpack was found at the scene, police said. The woman was arrested and detained for investigation.

While a police source told the Post on Sunday morning that the boy was believed to have a hyperactivity disorder, Chief Inspector Wan Kai-ming of the Wan Chai district crime squad later that night said there was no evidence that the boy or his grandmother were suffering from any mental condition.

On Monday, a source familiar with the matter said: “The boy does not have a record of using or queuing for psychiatric services in public hospitals.”

But the source said: “His grandma has a record of receiving such services.”

A police source revealed that the woman was suffering from depression, adding: “Her daughter claimed that the old lady told her five or six years ago that she suffered from depression and had sought medical help.”

The boy’s school, Po Leung Kuk Riverain Primary School in Ma On Shan, also issued a statement expressing sadness over the “unfortunate death” of one of its Grade 1 pupils.

“[The school] has called the student’s family … and activated a crisis management group,” the school said on Monday.

A group of educational psychologists would arrive at the school on the same day to provide counselling services for teachers and students in need, according to the statement.

The school said it had told parents of the boy’s classmates about the incident, and asked that they pay special attention to their children’s emotional state.

Police said the grandmother had taken the boy on a tour of Hong Kong Island and checked them into the Beverly Hotel on Saturday afternoon.

She lived with her daughter and grandson in Yiu On Estate – a public housing complex in Ma On Shan, Sha Tin – and was the boy’s main carer.

A spokesman of the Social Welfare Department said the family was a client of its integrated family services, and a social worker “has been providing support in terms of children’s welfare”.